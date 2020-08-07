Sunflowers are more than a pretty picture

Sunflower season is back. That means social media will be flooded with flower photos, but North Dakota wants people to know sunflowers are so much more than just part of a picture.

This year, North Dakota Tourism placed sunflower seed mailboxes at two Mandan locations.

The mailboxes are stuffed with sunflower seeds with QR codes leading to the sunflower map. The purpose of the seeds to let people know about the hard work that’s been put into creating the sunflower fields. So far 18 sunflower farmers have agreed to let people take photos of their fields but…not on their fields.

“These are more importantly an amazing resource to North Dakota and our country. We’re constantly at the top sunflower producing and that’s across the board for a lot of other crops,” said Alicia Jolliffe, Social Strategist at the Department of Commerce.

According to the latest numbers, the sunflower industry in our state is bringing in an average of $162 million a year.