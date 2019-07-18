Sunset Bluffs homeless, potential landlords set to meet tonight in Mandan

According to the Sunset Bluffs Apartment Fire Facebook page, a meeting between those left homeless by the blaze and potential new landlords will take place tonight.

“Meeting about the transition at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019,” several posts on the Facebook page state. “Please come to meet with potential tenants. We will provide time for you to meet and set appointments.”

The gathering will be held at 1109 40th Avenue in Mandan, located behind the Open Road Honda dealership on the strip.

The posts end with, Please spread the word!”

