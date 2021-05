The Super Slide Amusement Park in Bismarck is opening today, May 1st.

The amusement park has been around since 1967 and will be open this weekend from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

They’ve even announced that they have added a brand new bounce house to the park.

With the feeling of spring finally feeling like it’s here, opening day couldn’t have come at a better time.