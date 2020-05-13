Superintendents in McLean County write letter explaining affects closing Coal Creek Station could have on schools

Last week, it was announced that Coal Creek Station is slated to close in the year 2022, taking hundreds of jobs with it. The ramifications of the closure would also trickle down to schools in the area as well.

“Well, you take this plant and uproot it and be done with it…holy cow, what’s that going to do to our county?” said Dr. Nick Klemisch, Superintendent, Garrison Public Schools.

Many people are wondering the same thing. Businesses in McLean County could be hit hard by the loss of Coal Creek Station, but now a group of educators in the county is speaking out as well.

“We are all in agreement for it, because it all has ties to us as a school district and the importance of coal to us as a school district,” said Klemisch.

Dr. Klemisch along with the five other superintendents in McLean County recently sent a letter to the president and CEO of Great River Energy, which owns Coal Creek Station.

In the letter, the school leaders described a three-fold effect that they could see in their schools. One is the loss of revenue due to fewer students.

He added, “We could potentially lose 16 kids. Well, that’s $160,000. That’s a big hit.”

Nearby schools like Underwood and Washburn could see an even bigger impact. Superintendent Brandt Dick says he estimates they could lose close to 25 percent of their students…almost half a million dollars in yearly revenue from the state.

“That would be a challenge. How do we find money in our budget? What kind of cuts are we going to have to put into place? Staffing…that’s always the first place you have to look,” said Dick.

The two-page letter also pointed out concerns about coal conversion taxes, another piece of funding that would disappear.

“You’re not going to have a coal conversion, coal severance taxes that we have so that’s about another $100,000 hit on our budget. So you start adding that up and it’s like uhh yeah,” added Dick.

Great River Energy says it plans to help local communities by giving annual payments to nearby local governments for five years after the closure. But school leaders say they believe the financial fallout would last more than five years, and they plan to keep pushing for a way to keep Coal Creek Plant up and running.

“We’re going to continue to encourage our legislators, our governor and anyone in between to make this something that we can continue,” added Klemisch.

Superintendents from Wilton, Max, Washburn and Turtle Lake-Mercer also signed the letter.

Gov. Doug Burgum has also stated that his office is actively engaging with GRE to look into selling the plant to a third party.