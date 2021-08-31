Supplements help with nutrition — but taking too many can be harmful

Many people get their nutrition by taking supplements, but taking too many supplements can be harmful to your body.

We spoke with a registered dietitian from Sanford Health about taking supplements.

She says taking multiple supplements could cause a negative interaction with some medications you may be taking.

If you’re still not sure how many or what kind of supplements are right for you, there’s always one sure way to find out.

“You really need to talk to someone who really understands the interaction between supplements and how they impact your sleep cycle and how your absorption is going to be impacted by the foods you’re eating and in order to figure out what time of the day you should be having them, “said Rachel Iverson.

Iverson also said to check for the National Science Foundation, or NSF, seal on the supplement bottle. That should give you some idea as to the standards the supplement is held to.