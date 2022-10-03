BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Crisis Care Chaplaincy is hosting a Faith and Blue event to help the public learn more about local law enforcement at Shiloh Christian School on Saturday, October 8.

According to a news release, this year’s open house will be at Shiloh Christian School, located at 1915 Shiloh Drive in Bismarck, on Saturday, October 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will feature emergency vehicles on display, free food, an obstacle course, an appearance by former Minnesota Viking safety Jack Brewer, and lots of fun getting to know your local, county, state, and federal law enforcement.

Eight local law enforcement agencies will participate in the event:

Bismarck Police Department

Mandan Police Department

Lincoln Police Department

Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department

Morton County Sheriff’s Office

North Dakota Highway Patrol

North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation

Federal Bureau of Investigation

“We are really excited to be able to offer this opportunity for our community to talk with, and learn from, our local law enforcement entities,” said Chaplain Greg Carr. “We want our community to know what these really wonderful groups do each day to help keep our citizens safe.”

Faith and Blue was launched in 2020 to create safer and stronger communities by enabling local partnerships between law enforcement professionals, residents, businesses, and community groups through local faith-based organizations.

The initiative creates a positive police-community relationship through solutions-focused, in-person, socially distanced, and/or virtual activities organized jointly by faith-based or other community groups and law enforcement agencies.