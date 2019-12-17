Support Dakota Leathernecks tonight at Texas Roadhouse

Tonight the Marine Corps of Bismarck/Mandan will host a fundraiser at Texas Roadhouse to raise money for the purchase of uniforms for their very own Detachment Honor Guard.
The Marine Corps League bands together active duty, reserve and honorably discharged Marines and FMF Corpsman and those citizens who support the United States Marine Corps.
The event goes from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and members of the Marine Corps will also have items for a sale to go towards the fundraiser.
If you can make it to Texas Roadhouse, show them the flyer pictured so 10% of your food costs will go to the Honor Guard fund.