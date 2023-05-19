MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Ever since Ryan Honda of Minot heard about Minot Police Department needing an additional K-9 unit, they decided to host an event to thank all First Responders to help raise funds.

According to a news release, this is the second year Ryan Honda has held a First Responders Day event to thank local police, firefighters, EMTs, nurses, and all other first responders.

The event is taking place in the parking lot of Ryan Honda of Minot (3701 S. Broadway) on Saturday, May 20 from 9-11 a.m.

“So often we take for granted these brave men and women who routinely put themselves in harm’s way,” said the Owner and Operator of Ryan Honda, Kathleen Gaddie. “That we can do something to make their jobs easier, to help them get home safely at the end of the day, is an enormous privilege. We hope the public joins us Saturday to help say ‘thank you’ to our First Responders and enjoy some delicious donuts and coffee, too.”

There will be K-9 demonstrations at 9:30 a.m. and again at 10:30 a.m. as well as the police, fire, and rescue vehicles on display. There is going to be free coffee and donuts, along with a first responders donut eating contest.

The event last year raised over $6,400 to support a new ambulance for Trinity Health.