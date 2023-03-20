MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Magic City Figure Skating Club’s Synchro Teams are going to host its annual Trivia Night.

According to a news release, Trivia Night is just one of the major fundraisers for Magic City Synchro, and it’s going to be at The Minot Municipal Auditorium Armory on March 31 at 6 p.m.

The theme this year is Celebrations, if you can celebrate it, you might be asked about it.

Synchronized skating is a team sport where a group of eight or more skate together in sync while presenting difficult, required movements.

The sport is identified by teamwork, speed, intricate formations, and challenging step sequences. The variety and difficulty of movements require that each team member is highly skilled.

The Magic City Figure Skating Club is home to three teams: Magic Edges, Magic Picks, and Magic Laces.

“Magic City Figure Skating has a long line of Synchronized Skating teams dating back to the late 70s,” said Program Director, Barb Kohlman. “It can be an expensive sport with outfitting the team, travel, ice time, and coaching. Trivia Night helps to offset some of those costs to make it more affordable for skaters to be a part of a team.”

The event is for adults 21 and older only with eight rounds of trivia, food, a cash bar, a silent auction, and more. Costumes and table decorations are encouraged because prizes will be awarded for both.

You can register online on its Facebook event page. Teams that register before March 24 will get a free mulligan, more mulligans can be gained by bringing non-perishable food items on trivia night.