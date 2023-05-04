MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — People are invited to join the Minot Public School Foundation for the second Red Apple Gala.

According to a news release, the gala is happening on Saturday, May 20 at the Sleep Inn & Suites. The social and guest check-in will start at 5:30 p.m. and a welcome message with a plated dinner at 6:30 p.m.

The social will have drinks, auction items, door prizes, and entertainment by the Magic City Campus string ensemble and the Nu Notes.

“Our Foundation’s success at least year’s Gala is something we’re incredibly proud of, and we can’t wait to share it with our alumni, parents, staff, community supporters, and friends again this year. Last year’s event sold out in record time, so we’ve moved to a larger space to accommodate even more guests,” said the MPS Foundation’s Executive Director, Danielle Rued.

Proceeds will support educational opportunities like student scholarships and help teachers with innovative and immersive learning experiences in the classroom.

“At last year’s inaugural event, we had a fun evening that raised thousands of dollars to meet the need of our students,” said Educator and President of the Foundation, Ben Berg. “We are excited to add additional entertainment featuring MPS talent this year, along with the returning Nu Notes. Our board is thankful for our many past and new community partners who have donated to this year’s event. Their contributions help make our event fun, memorable, and successful.”

The Dr. Lowell Latimer Leadership Award and the Friend of the Foundation Award to two community partners.

Tickets are $50 a person or $360 for a table of eight people. You can buy them on Minot Public School Foundation’s website.

All guests will have the chance to win a $1,000 scholarship for post-secondary education and the winner will be able to pick an MPS student of their choice to gift the scholarship to.