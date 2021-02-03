Supreme Court asked to order new civil trial in fatal 2019 Bismarck crash

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The attorney for a driver who caused a 2015 crash in Bismarck that killed two women and severely injured a third is urging the North Dakota Supreme Court to order a new civil trial in the case.

A jury in 2019 awarded $1 billion to the families of the two woman who were killed, 21-year-old Taylor Goven and 22-year-old Abby Renschler, and to the woman who suffered a traumatic brain injury, 21-year-old Shayna Monson.

Attorney Kay Nord Hunt argued Tuesday that because Jordan Morsette admitted he was drunk at the time of the crash, evidence of his intoxication should not have been allowed during the compensatory part of the trial because it “only served to inflame the jury.”

