BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Northern Lights Chorus is back with their fundraiser with a tune for this Valentine’s Day.

It’s their Singing Valentine, which you can send to those you care about. KX News met with the Events Coordinator of the Chorus, who shared the love with us.

With your singing Valentine, your loved one will receive a card, a rose, a selection of candy, and be serenaded with two love songs. You can’t pick the song, but the group says the community loves this tradition.

Events Coordinator, Ken Purdy, shares that after the initial embarrassment from the surprise singing fades, people are typically left happy, and with a nice memory for years to come.

“A number of years ago,” explained Purdy, “I got to participate in a proposal at 12:01 a.m. the day before Valentine’s Day. It was Friday the 13th, and since he didn’t want to propose on that day, our client asked us to come in at 12:01 on Valentine’s Day. We sang for his proposal, and they’re still married.”

If you want to order a singing Valentine or learn more about the program, visit the Northern Lights Chorus’s Facebook page.