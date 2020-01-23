Surrey boys’ basketball coach breaking barriers

History will be made in a week and a half when San Fransico’s offensive assistant coach Katie Sowers will be the first female coach to make it to the Super Bowl.

But here in North Dakota, barriers are being broken too, by a boys’ basketball coach in Surrey.

Robyn Vollmer is no stranger to coaching basketball. She’s coached little kids, junior high girls and her dad was even a basketball coach.

But this year, she’s taken on a new challenge — coaching the boy’s basketball team in Surrey.

“There was a little bit of discomfort at first,” said Vollmer. “But man, these kids, they adjusted really well and it’s just been really fun. They’ve gotten to know me and I’ve gotten to know them. I don’t think there’s any lack of respect from either side.”

Vollmer said the biggest challenge is adjusting to a faster-paced game. She said it’s also a matter of proving herself — not because she’s a woman — but because it’s her first year as a head coach.

“I’m starting to realize it’s just about having fun and playing as hard as you can and I’m still learning a lot as I go,” Vollmer said.

Meeting other teams before a game is still something she — and the other coaches — are getting used to.

“They’ll just walk up to my assistant and shake their hand and start talking to them, and they’ll have to say, ‘No, she’s the head coach. You want to go talk to her.’ So, I think it catches them off-guard a little bit,” said Vollmer.

Seniors Ryder Holien and Cody Fuchs have been on the team for four years. They’ve never had a woman as a coach but they said there isn’t a difference.

“It’s just a respect thing. So some kids will think that she doesn’t deserve respect but it’s the same thing so you’ve got to respect all your coaches,” said Holien.

“If you’re good at something, you’re good at it. If you know what to do, and how to do it and do it good, there’s no point in discrimination between men and women — shouldn’t be,” said Fuchs.

“These kids are the most rewarding part,” Vollmer said. “Like, they’re amazing, we have fun every day, and watching them grow and watching them learn basketball.”

And while these young men grow, Vollmer said she hopes she’s inspiring the next generation of girls, too.

“I’m just hoping they see that if you love the game and you love what you do, there’s no limits. You can do whatever you want,” Vollmer said.