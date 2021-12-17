Surrey High School students gift toys to Minot nonprofit that helps the homeless

High school students may be on Christmas vacation soon, but before they go, they’re working to bring Christmas cheer to the community.

Surrey High School’s Student Council held a toy drive for the Minot Area Homeless Coalition.

“The Homeless Coalition was chosen because they are such a wonderful coalition,” said Alicia Brandt-Lampert, art teacher and Student Council advisor. “They always are giving back to the community and they have the most influence, I believe.”

Brandt-Lampert says she wants her students to know the importance of being selfless.

One senior in the student council says it felt good to give back.

“I feel pretty happy that we’re able to help the community out and give to kids who don’t get Christmas presents,” said Tyauna Soares.

Another senior says it brought her joy to be able to help children in need.

“There are definitely families in need that can’t support being able to buy gifts and it’s a great way to be able to show the Christmas spirit to younger kids that would love to experience it,” said Ashly Ellsworth.

The Minot Area Homeless Coalition assists homeless individuals and families.

Executive Director Mac McLeod says the organization supports those in need in a number of ways.

“It’s clothes, it’s gloves, it’s hats, it’s socks,” said McLeod. “These are items that a lot of us take for granted and because we have, we don’t think about anybody else not having it.”

He says he wishes people who donated were able to see the impact of their donations.



“If I could show you the people who when they come in and the big smile that comes across their face or the tears that are shed, then it’s all worthwhile,” said McLeod.

McLeod says the Minot Area Homeless Coalition is giving out toys through Thursday, Dec. 23.