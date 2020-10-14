Surrey man receives moose tag after 35 years of trying

The old saying goes: if you fail try, try, again.

That quote stands true for a Surrey man.

After 35 years of applying to get a moose tag, he was finally drawn for the 2020 season.

Only a few hundred people get chosen per year by the North Dakota Game and Fish.

Lucky enough for him, he was able to shoot and kill his first one, making his experience even more bittersweet.

“I kept going, kept going and persevered, and finally got it. It’s a rush, the old high adrenaline she was running, you betcha,” Arlan Wilhelm said.

Wilhelm says he and his son have began quartering it to soon be fed through different dishes.