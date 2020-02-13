Surrey Public Schools cancel class amid flu cases

Surrey Public Schools closed its doors after the flu hit — and hit hard.

The hallways were empty Thursday. The school of over 400 students was missing 250 from their roster.

Some because they were sick, and others because they were afraid of getting sick. We spoke with the school board president who said this is the first time he has seen anything like this.

Books, blocks and glue…a classroom is a toolbox for learning that could also hold lots of germs.

“We definitely wash our hands. We use Germ X quite a bit in our classroom. We wash our desks throughout the day. They wash their desk after they eat a snack, after we do different activities,” said teacher Jennifer Streich.

Sanitation is now crucial. Earlier this week, Surrey Public Schools notified parents that all classes would be canceled on Friday. It started Tuesday with 70 students missing and slowly climbed the rest of the week. By Thursday, 180 more kids were out sick.

“It’s a few people that have influenza A, and others that have the flu and cold symptoms,” said School Board President Ron Aberle.

The school system said they noticed a high rate of absences on Tuesday, which prompted them to take action.

“We looked at is it a safe environment to have kids in school right now, and with Monday being a holiday we thought it would be good to get the kids out of school for four days,” added Aberle.

The school board president said school administrators and teachers will be reminding parents to clean out lunch boxes and book bags, and reminding kids of good hand washing practices.

“If they don’t feel good or they do get sick, we do have the office that helps out a lot. They are willing to take temperatures, and if we do feel they need to go home, we call moms and dads,” added Streich.

The school board president said custodians will be at the school Friday to sanitize common areas, and he reminded parents that if your child is sick, don’t bring them to school.