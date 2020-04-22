Live Now
Survey: About 81% of Bis-Man area businesses are open, 17% are closed
A second survey on the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on Bismarck-Mandan area businesses suggests while most area businesses are open and operating, revenue has dropped significantly since the virus emerged on the scene.

The April survey on behalf of several area business organizations and groups received responses from 665 busiesses located in Bismarck and Mandan.

In terms of operating status, about half of the businesses that responded are open regular hours, 31 percent have reduced hours and 17 percent are closed.

Nearly 86 percent of respondents report weekly revenue decreases since the virus became widespread. Nearly a third indicate decreases of 75 percent or more, 11 percent report normal revenues and 3 percent report increases.

Only 7 percent of the responding businesses report new hires.

While nearly 66 percent of those surveyed say their businesses can withstand more than five months of disruption, others say they are at risk of closing permanently: 2 percent in less than a month, 13% percent in one to two months and 22 percent in three to five months.

Prior to taking the survey April 15-20, half of respondents had contacted their bank about a bridge loan or other financing, 29 percent had not and 20 percent deemed it unnecessary.

When it comes to the U.S. Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loan, 79 businesses reported applying. Most had applications still pending at survey time. A third said they don’t need it and 18 percent say they don’t meet program qualifications.

The federal Paycheck Protection Program, which was exhausted last week and can convert to a grant if expenditures meet requirements, was more popular among respondents with 123 businesses indicating they applied (79 approved, 39 pending and 5 unsuccessful). Almost equal numbers of businesses, 38 and 37, say they don’t need it or don’t qualify.

This was the second survey issued by a collaborative group to assess business impacts. In addition to calling on businesses needing assistance and sharing findings with elected officials, partnering business organizations and local entities are working together on recovery efforts. They may ask businesses to keep sharing their status and needs through more surveys in coming weeks.

The complete survey summary is available on the websites of most survey partners: Bismarck Downtowners, Bismarck Mandan Board of Realtors, Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC, Bismarck Mandan Convention and Visitors Bureau, Bismarck Mandan Home Builders Association, Center for Technology and Business at the IDEA Center, City of Bismarck, City of Mandan Business Development and Communications Department, Mandan Progress Organization.

