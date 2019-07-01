Survey: Bismarck is a “well-run city”

Bismarck ranks in the top 40 cities across the United States considered to be a “Best Run City.”

The ranking comes in a data survey by financial information website WalletHub.

A total of 150 cities are on the list.

Fargo comes in at #10.

Sioux Falls, SD is ranked #11.

How did WalletHub come up with the best run cities?

“By determining a city’s operating efficiency,” according to the website. “In other words, we can learn how well city officials manage and spend public funds by comparing the quality of services residents receive against the city’s total budget. “

Using that definition, WalletHub constructed a “Quality of Services” score, made up of 37 metrics grouped into six service categories.

Those factors were then measured against a city’s per-capita budget.

Bismarck does very well in the “Quality of City Services” ranking (7th) and not so bad in the “Total Budget Per Capita” rank (65th).

The best run city in America, according to WalletHub? Nampa, Idaho.

You can read the complete WalletHub data survey along with its methodology here.