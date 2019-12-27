Survey: Bismarck P.D. has positive public image, with room for improvement

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bismarck_Police_Department_Lipsync_Video_0_20180713165211

Based on the results of a biennial survey, the Bismarck Police Department has an average to excellent image with more than 90 percent of the community — but there’s apparently room for improvement as well.

Those are among the conclusions of the 2019 survey, which is used in part for department planning, training police officers, establishing law enforcement services and developing strategies to respond to resident needs.

The survey was conducted online, with the goal of receiving 1,000 responses. By the time the survey period closed, the department received 913 responses.

In general, most Bismarck residents feel safe in their neighborhoods and believe crime in Bismarck is comparable to other similar-sized cities across America, or average.

And while 9 out of 10 respondents said they haven’t been the victim of a crime, the fear of crime has caused half of those responding to make unspecified changes in their general activities.

Interestingly, most Bismarck residents said they’re not interested in a Neighborhood Crime Watch program with police, with 72 percent saying, “No thanks.”

The biggest issues affecting neighborhoods, according to the survey, are traffic and parking matters, animal complaints and neighborhood appearance.

Of those surveyed who reported having contacted or interacted with the police, most were satisfied with the way officers responded.

At the same time, 3 out of 4 people felt the department could make improvements in areas such as increasing staffing, more visible community interaction, improved people skills and better retention of experienced staff.

Dealing with traffic issues seemed to be a “hot button” issue for most of those surveyed: Many wanted an increased focus on traffic violations such as speeding and running red lights, while others felt the police need to put less focus on traffic violations and more on serious crimes and investigations.

In general, 90 percent of those surveyed said the overall performance of the Bismarck Police Department has stayed the same or improved over the past year.

You can read and download the complete survey report here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-27-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-27-19"

Girl Scout Troop gives back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl Scout Troop gives back"

st marys basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "st marys basketball"

class b basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "class b basketball"

MEDEVAC TRAINING

Thumbnail for the video titled "MEDEVAC TRAINING"

Your Health First: Nootropics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Health First: Nootropics"

Magic City Investigations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Magic City Investigations"

Thursday, December 26th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, December 26th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

LANDSLIDE UPDATE

Thumbnail for the video titled "LANDSLIDE UPDATE"

Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 12-26-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 12-26-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-26-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-26-19"

hoopster tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "hoopster tournament"

high school wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "high school wrestling"

girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "girls basketball"

Wednesday, December 25th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, December 25th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

1994 St Mary's pt 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "1994 St Mary's pt 2"

1994 St. Marys pt 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "1994 St. Marys pt 1"

Stockings for all

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stockings for all"

Williston Community Meal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Community Meal"

Slumberland Donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Slumberland Donations"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge