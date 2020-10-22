Coronavirus
Survey: DHS wants to know how COVID-19 has impacted your childcare services

The Department of Human services wants your input.

They’re looking for families with children ranging in age from newborns to 12 to tell them how COVID-19 has impacted their weekly daycare services.

They want to know how old your children are, what kind of childcare your family uses and if you’ve ever received any assistance for it.

With this survey, the department says they want to know what more they can do for families moving forward.

“I think the information that we’re going to be able to get directly from families will really help policymakers across the board. They’re thinking about what sorts of things should we as a state be doing to help ensure good quality access to childcare,” said Jessica Thomasson, the Executive Policy Director for the Department of Human Services.

Almost $40 million in CARES Act funds were allocated to the state to help with childcare costs.

To take the survey, CLICK HERE.

