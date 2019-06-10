Survey: N.D. is far from being a ‘fun’ state

Looking for fun? Apparently, you won’t find it in North Dakota.

So says personal financial website WalletHub, which conducted a data survey to find out which are the most fun states to visit in America.

According to the result, North Dakota ranks 40th out of the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

WalletHub came up with 26 key indicators of what goes into having a good time in a state without breaking the wallet. These included things like movie costs, accessibility of national parks, casinos per capita and such.

On the face of it, one would think North Dakota has a good shot at being near the top of the list.

However, apparently, things like the Badlands, the top Scandinavian festival in the nation, abundant parks, the International Peace Gardens and explorable history aren’t “fun” enough.

The Peace Garden State ranks 31st in “Nightlife” and 37th in “Entertainment and Recreation.”

Our neighboring states — Minnesota (7th), Montana (36th) and South Dakota (31st) — all rank higher than North Dakota.

You can read the complete survey and its methodology here.