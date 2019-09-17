Survey: North Dakotans vote for Kuchen to be the official state sweet snack

Kuchen earned 33% of the vote in North Dakota to take the top place as the states official sweet snack.

The word ‘kuchen’ is German for ‘cake,’ but in North Dakota, this sweet treat is actually more of a thick custard in a sweet dough crust, cut into triangle pie-like slices.

In second place was Strawberry Rhubarb Pie at 21%. Sweet and tart, this pie contains a sticky, fruity filling encased in a golden brown crust. Often, a lattice-style upper crust is used to achieve the classic pie look.

Finally, in third, 16% of people voted for Lefse – a tribute to its northern european influence. Lefse are Norweigan-style potato crepes that are typically served rolled up with butter and sugar.

Funky Chunky has also created an interactive infographic map of the U.S. – view the top 3 treats for each state here:

https://funkychunky.com/blogs/news/official-state-treats