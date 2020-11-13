Survey results say North Dakota teachers want more done about the pandemic

The results are in from a survey conducted by the teacher’s union: North Dakota United, and members, believe more should be done about the ongoing pandemic.

The survey, conducted in October, showed a significant increase of concern from 765 educators about mask mandates, social distancing and face-to-face learning.

86 percent believe masks should be mandated, statewide, in schools, up from September when only 73 percent believed masks should be mandated.

A large percentage also believe the Department of Instruction and Gov. Doug Burgum has not done enough in response to COVID-19.

“We know that the number one threat to our economy, the number one threat to education, the number one threat to our communities is COVID-19. What we are doing right now has not worked sufficiently. We have to do more,” said Nick Archuleta the President of ND United.

30 percent of teachers surveyed are currently considering leaving the teaching profession.