Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Survey results say North Dakota teachers want more done about the pandemic

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The results are in from a survey conducted by the teacher’s union: North Dakota United, and members, believe more should be done about the ongoing pandemic.

The survey, conducted in October, showed a significant increase of concern from 765 educators about mask mandates, social distancing and face-to-face learning.

86 percent believe masks should be mandated, statewide, in schools, up from September when only 73 percent believed masks should be mandated.

A large percentage also believe the Department of Instruction and Gov. Doug Burgum has not done enough in response to COVID-19.

“We know that the number one threat to our economy, the number one threat to education, the number one threat to our communities is COVID-19. What we are doing right now has not worked sufficiently. We have to do more,” said Nick Archuleta the President of ND United.

30 percent of teachers surveyed are currently considering leaving the teaching profession.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Thursday, November 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Marlo Anderson

YHF: Parkinson's Advocate

Nurses Oppose Plan

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast wTom Schrader 11/12

Dr. Wynne on the Pfizer vacccine

Respite Caregivers

Costco requiring face masks starting May 4

President-elect Joe Biden starts selecting administration

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/12

Pay for Teachers

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/12

A very cold Thursday forecast

Evertide

NDC NOV 12

UMary Hockey

Heart River Volleyball

Our Redeemer's Volleyball

Wilton-Wing Volleyball

Linton-HMB Football

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss