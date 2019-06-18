Survey: Rolette County ‘quality of life’ rated poorest in N.D.

North Dakota is enjoying a degree of prosperity thanks in large part to the booming energy industry.

But at least one county in the state hasn’t yet shared in the “good times,” according to a data survey by financial information website 24/7 Wall St.

Analysts at the site sifted through federal data and other collected metrics to identify the counties with the poorest quality of life in every state.

In North Dakota, that distinction went to Rolette County in north central North Dakota.

According to 24/7, “the county’s poverty rate of 32.4 percent is nearly triple the 11 percent poverty rate across the state as a whole. Health outcomes tend to be worse in poorer populations, and life expectancy at birth in Rolette County is just 73 years, seven years below life expectancy statewide.”

The county’s median household income of $36,170 is the lowest in the state, partially attributed to a weak job market. The county’s unemployment rate of 7.7 percent is the highest of any county in the state and more than triple the 2.3 percent state unemployment rate.

