Survey shows residents view Minot favorably

The One Brand Campaign was started by organizations that want to know what people think about their community.

Minot City Council approved spending up to $300,000 for a marketing consultant to see what people in the area liked…or disliked.

“There was an opportunity to identify the opportunity, the tone, the message, the sound of who Minot is,” said Stephanie Schoenrock, Executive Director of Visit Minot.

411 people were surveyed. 80 percent of those lived in town, and the other 20 percent from around the area. Schoenrock said now that they have the information, they put it to use.

She added, “The next phase is going to be coming back together with our stakeholders and deciding how exactly we are going to proceed. What type of audiences do we want to speak to? What kind of messages do we want to go out with? Then using some of those tools, executing it and rolling it out.”

Healthcare and infrastructure are seen as the highest priorities, as well as flood protection and new schools. We spoke to one person who shared what she likes most about Minot.

“Everybody is helping everyone out here. I feel that there is ever a need here. The food pantry or like Christmas presents or like all the local churches seem to help out and just get involved and really help our community out,” said Minot resident Rachel Filkins.

Creating a sense of pride in the community is the end-goal for the campaign.

The next phase of the project is expected to begin in January.

The next public release of information is expected in March.