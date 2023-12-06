FORT YATES, N.D. (KXNET) — In July of 2019, two people were killed, and two more were injured after a culvert on the Standing Rock Reservation washed out due to heavy rains.

Now, the two survivors are speaking publicly about the incident, as they believe that sharing their story is necessary in their current fight for justice.

It has been estimated about five to seven inches of rain fell in the area, which caused the flash flooding.

Evan Thompson and Steven Willard were the two men who were caught up in the deadly highway collapse after the flood waters inundated a culvert under the road. They were in two vehicles of the four that were involved in the unpredictable and dangerous situation which caused a dive team to issue a water rescue.

“I was sitting on top of my truck waiting for help out in the water,” Willard recalled, “and the only thing I could think of at the time was, ‘if my wife sees this, the fear and the panic that’s gonna go through her.'”

Thompson, meanwhile, passed out during the collapse and later woke up to a car filled with water almost to the top of his chin. He did not believe that he would survive the event but says that hearing Willard calling for help gave him the strength he needed to both help himself and attempt to aid the other man in need.

“I was gonna climb back into the truck and try to find my phone or something,” Willard explained, “but when I got down to climb in there, I realized that I was hurt. I didn’t feel a lot of pain, but there was discomfort, so to speak. I kinda sat back up and started to take deeper breaths. When I went in there, I realized that somebody was walking in the back of the bus, and it turned out to be Evan.”

Unfortunately for many, two drivers — Trudy Peterson and Jim Vanderwal — perished in the accident. According to family members, Trudy Peterson (a nurse) was heading from her home in Mobridge to her job in Fort Yates, and she was probably unable to see that the road was washed away due to the darkness and rain. Also lost in the flooding was Jim Vanderwal, a U.S. Postal Service driver who was caught in the midst of it all while working the Southern North Dakota route.

“You don’t think Mother Nature can rip all of that away,” Willard stated. “I mean, you don’t think that’s what’s going to happen. You think that because it’s built it’s gonna last, and if it needs repairs, then you fix it.”

This idea of fixing what needs repairs is exactly what Willard and Thompson are saying in their campaign to raise awareness of the event.

In their own words, the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) and the tribe failed at doing what was right — which, to them, would have been telling the community how bad the roads were, and placing signs up to prevent drivers from going that route.

They say that as a result of this negligence, two lives were taken and that those who survived the accident will never be the same after receiving lifelong injuries as a direct result of the collapse.

“Our people that we voted into our council — they always say they’re about the people, about the children, and the elders,” Thompson stated. “If they’re about the people, then you should do what’s right for us. I am an enrolled member — we’re people, we’re part of the people.”

Both survivors and the families of those who have died say they are tired of the fight and wish the tribe would just provide the assistance they require.

At this time, KX News has not heard back from the BIA or the tribe on this particular incident.