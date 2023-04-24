BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — More details are being released regarding a shooting in Bismarck that occurred during the previous weekend on Saturday, April 22.

According to an affidavit from the Bismarck Police Department, the incident started as a car pursuit on I-94 — which led police to Menoken and finally finished all the way in South Bismarck on South Washington Street.

“You think that we are isolated in North Dakota,” stated Les Anderson, “and it’s really not going to happen, but that’s not true.”

Anderson recalls driving on South Washington Street Saturday evening when he saw a heavy police presence at the Red Carpet Car Wash.

“I had an experience myself,” he recounted, “where just last Saturday I was driving up to South Port, and I was going by the Elks. Lodge. There were at least 15 to 20 cop cars. Then I find out later it was an actual shooting.”

According to police, 34-year-old Kyle Johnson began shooting at passing vehicles on South Washington Street as he attempted to evade officers. Johnson then pulled into the Red Carpet Car Wash and stepped out of his vehicle with a gun in his hand. He then lifted the gun and pointed it at his head, after which officers began to fire at him. Johnson then returned to his vehicle before being taken into custody.

According to the police affidavit, officers say Johnson admitted he was a drug dealer and possessed meth and drugs in his car in addition to the firearm. Johnson’s bond has been set a $100,000 cash. He is also facing several other charges not connected to the shooting. In total, Johnson is charged with Fleeing and Reckless Endangerment charges, along with an active warrant for Possession with Intent to Deliver Meth with a Dangerous Weapon.

“It doesn’t just happen in other states,” stated Anderson. “It’s actually happening here — and not just Bismarck, but there have been shootings in Minot. There have been shootings in Grand Forks. There have been shootings in Fargo. So we are not that isolated. We need to start talking about when people get upset instead of just arguing. Back when I was younger, you’d have a fight — someone pushing each other — but no one ever pulled out a gun.”

Anderson says he believes the increase in shootings across the nation isn’t a gun control problem, but an attitude problem that needs to be readjusted.

“I think nationally the adults need to set an example,” he stated. “So, the kids don’t grow up and thinking if you don’t agree with somebody, you get violent, you protest, you don’t allow them to speak.”

Owners of the Red Carpet Car Wash denied to speak with KX News about the incident.