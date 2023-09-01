MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A person fleeing the Ward County Drug Task Force caused a three-vehicle accident Friday morning in southwest Minot.

According to the Minot Police Department, around 10:30 a.m., the Ward County Drug Task Force asked for help from the Minot Police Department as the Task Force was investigating reports of possible drug activity.

The Task Force agent did identify himself when he approached the vehicle in question on foot.

The Chevrolet Traverse, driven by a 37-year-old from New Town, fled south on 16th St SW at a high rate of speed, but the Task Force agent did not pursue the vehicle.

At the intersection of 16th St SW and 37th Ave SW, the Traverse hit a Buick Enclave, causing the Enclave to spin and hit a GMC Yukon.

Minot police officers arrived on scene moments later and were helped by the Minot Fire Department and the Wrd County Sheriff’s Department in the crash investigation.

The Traverse driver also had a 34-year-old male and a 29-year-old female, both from Parshall, in the vehicle.

The Enclave had four people from Bismarck in it, a 76-year-old male was driving with a 71-year-old female, a 52-year-old male, and a 51-year-old female.

The Enclave driver had minor injuries and the front passenger had serious injuries, both were brought to Trinity Hospital.

The Yukon had three people from Minot in it, a 29-year-old male was driving, with a 30-year-old female and a three-year-old in a car seat. No one was injured.

The investigation is still ongoing, and charges are pending. The three people in the Traverse are at Trinity Hospital being evaluated for injuries.

More information will be released as the investigation continues.