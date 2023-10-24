UPDATE: POSTED OCTOBER 24, 8:00 P.M.

The suspect in the morning’s investigation has been identified and taken into custody.

According to the Williston Police Department, the suspect has been identified as a 47-year-old man from Williston, who has a history of uncooperative and unsafe interactions with law enforcement.

During their investigation, the Northwest Crisis Negotiations Department and additional assets were called to aid the police. After exhausting every attempt to encourage the suspect to leave their residence, entry was made, and the individual was taken into custody without any further trouble.

Charges against the suspect are currently still pending with the Williams County State’s Attorney’s Office. The incident remains under investigation, but no further information will be released at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY: POSTED OCTOBER 24, 2:08 P.M.

WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — There is currently an active police presence at Williston’s 3rd Avenue West, as officers investigate an individual located in the area who is believed to have several active warrants.

According to the Williston Police Department, at approximately 11:53 p.m. on Tuesday, October 24, officers attempted a traffic stop on an individual riding a bicycle at the intersection of 7th Street West and 7th Avenue West after it was reported that his appearance was similar to an individual believed to have active warrants on them. The suspect fled from officers before entering a residence in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue West, and is currently contained within the building.

An active police presence is currently located in the block while officers conduct their investigation. The Williston Police Department asks that community members avoid the area if possible while law enforcement officials are nearby.

This is an ongoing investigation. More information on the situation will be released as it becomes available.