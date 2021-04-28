“Suspicious object” being investigated by Mandan Police

4/28/2021 1:37 p.m. – Mandan police are now confirming that the “suspicious object” was a piece of PVC pipe that had a wire sticking out of it. The Bismarck Bomb Squad determined there were no explosives in the pipe. They have destroyed the PVC and are now on scene collecting evidence to ensure that it was not a bomb.

McKenzie Dr. and the Expressway have now been opened, but the Expressway onramp is still currently closed.

4/28/2021 12:57 p.m. – The Westbound Expressway is open for travel, as for the Eastbound, it is closed but police are slowly letting people through. The closure is currently from the 1st exit up until McKenzie Dr.

4/28/2021 12:33 p.m. – Wednesday morning at 10:35 a.m. Mandan Police received a report of a suspicious object in the ditch in the area of McKenzie Dr and the Expressway onramp.

Upon arrival, officers secured the area and contacted the Bismarck PD Bomb Squad. The Expressway has been closed in this area for the safety of the public.

At this time, the Bomb Squad is on scene and is accessing the object.

This is a developing story, more information will be reported throughout the day.