Suspicious object found in Dickinson prompts shelter in place, road closure

The Dickinson Police Department reports a suspicious cylindrical object has been found in north Dickinson this morning.

According to the police, the object was found attached the chain link fence of the Department of Transportation shop/yard.

“Due to the makeshift object’s appearance and in practicing an abundance of caution, business in the vicinity have been asked to shelter in place and 21st St. West from Sims to 3rd Ave West has been temporarily closed. Please use alternative routes when traveling this morning,” the police said.

This is a developing story — check back for updates.