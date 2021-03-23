“Suspicious object” prompts road closure in Emmons County

A “suspicious object” was found by a Department of Transportation employee on Highway 1804 while performing maintenance on the road, causing the road to close for about two hours.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a DOT employee reported the object to law enforcement. The employee found it on Hwy 1804 near mile marker 45 in Emmons County on Tuesday around 10:45 a.m.

The object was rendered safe by the Bismarck Bomb Squad at approximately 2:30 p.m.

The Highway Patrol, who is leading the investigation, says due to the ongoing investigation, no information will be released about the makeup, specific location or condition of the object at this time.

