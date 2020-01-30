Suspicious package in downtown Bismarck forces street closures

UPDATE: 4:45 pm

Bismarck Police have cleared the scene, and say the area is safe. The package was not an explosive and the contents are under further investigation.

ORIGINAL:

Bismarck Police are investigating a suspicious package in the area of the Federal Building at 220 E Rosser Ave.

Streets around the location are blocked off. Those include E Rosser Ave and N 2nd St; E Thayer Ave and N 3rd St; E Ave A and N 3rd St; N 4th St and E Rosser Ave.

The police are asking the public to avoid vehicle and foot traffic in the area.

This is a developing story — check back for updates.