'Sustainable energy' proposal pitched for North Dakota

FILE – In this April 9, 2014, file photo, oil rigs stand in the Loco Hills field on U.S. Highway 82 in Eddy County near Artesia, N.M., one of the most active regions of the Permian Basin. President Joe Biden is set to announce a wide-ranging moratorium on new oil and gas leasing on U.S. lands, as his administration moves quickly to reverse Trump administration policies on energy and the environment and address climate change. (AP Photo/Jeri Clausing, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. -The fossil fuel and ethanol industries are seeking to advance cleaner energy technologies in North Dakota at a time when a new administration in Washington is tackling climate change. A proposal introduced in a House committee would create a new arm of the North Dakota Industrial Commission. It would be tasked with overseeing the distribution of $25 million in state grants and loans for projects that “reduce environmental impacts and use energy sources derived from within the state.” Critics say the proposal leaves the renewable power sector behind.

