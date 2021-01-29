‘Sustainable energy’ proposal pitched for North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. -The fossil fuel and ethanol industries are seeking to advance cleaner energy technologies in North Dakota at a time when a new administration in Washington is tackling climate change. A proposal introduced in a House committee would create a new arm of the North Dakota Industrial Commission. It would be tasked with overseeing the distribution of $25 million in state grants and loans for projects that “reduce environmental impacts and use energy sources derived from within the state.” Critics say the proposal leaves the renewable power sector behind.