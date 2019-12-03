Live Now
SVAS Fill-A-Stocking event begins Wednesday

Local News

The Souris Valley Animal Shelter in Minot needs your help to make every animal have a “Christmas to remember” — they want to fill a stocking for every animal in the shelter.

SVAS said beginning Wednesday, Dec. 4 through Saturday, Dec. 21, stockings will hang from every kennel in the shelter and anyone can come in and stuff toys, treats, donations and more in them.

You can drop in and donate items any time Tuesday through Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m.

They also said they will have a tree for larger gifts that won’t fit in stockings.

