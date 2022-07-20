MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — An animal shelter in our area is on pace to smash adoption numbers from prior years.

Souris Valley Animal Shelter is a little over half way through the year and adoptions have skyrocketed.

To help raise these numbers even more, the animal shelter will be hosting an empty the shelter event.

At this event, adult dogs and cats can be adopted for $25, while puppies and kittens can be adopted for $100.

Just before the end of 2021, the new Souris Valley Animal Shelter opened up it’s doors, and staff think the over $3 million facility has made a major impact on them and the animals.

“We’re getting a lot of people coming in and being very impressed because they did see the old facility compared to this one. It means everything to us,” said Souris Valley Animal Shelter Community Relations Manager, Siri Aponte.

For more information on the Souris Valley Animal Shelter and how you can adopt, visit the Souris Valley Animal Shelter Website.