Taking part in a national initiative, the Souris Valley Animal Shelter is working on clearing the shelter.



Thanks to its partnership with Bissel, the shelter is able to drastically drop its adoption fee for all animals.



Right now, the Souris Valley Animal Shelter has 18 cats and 19 dogs up for adoption.



Many of them are with foster families for the time being, but they need forever homes.



“Our dog fees when we’re not participating in this is anywhere from $200 to $250 and sometimes that is a little bit high of a price,” SVAS Community Relations Coordinator, Siri Aponte, said. “And so we’re hoping with that $25 fee you can use the money to kind of go towards toys or things like that.”



This Clear the Shelter event will last through next Sunday, May 15.



You can get pre-approved for your pet online, or inquire at the shelter.