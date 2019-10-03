SVAS makes change to give pets forever homes, faster

A new adoption process at the Souris Valley Animal Shelter is helping to get pets in homes a lot faster.

Instead of an application, contacting references or requiring proof of socio-economic status, the new process is more like an interview.

Staff is able to learn about potential pet owners through a conversation.

With this process, most pet owners are able to leave with their pets on the same day they inquire about them. This process is also in line with ASPCA’s recommendations.

Alexis Topham, Business Manager for the shelter said, “We’re getting to know the people better and create a relationship and we’re removing adoption barriers like calling references, a landlord check. We’re removing a lot of the things we used to do that would be in the way of you getting a pet”

Although it’s a bit more free than what it was in the past, the shelter will follow up with the pet owner many times after adoption.

It goes by the rule of threes. Staff will contact the pet owner three days after adoption, then three weeks after, and three months after before moving to annual follow-ups.

One way to support the shelter is coming up this weekend. On Friday, October 4 the Souris Valley Animal Shelter is hosting Barktoberfest.

The pet-friendly beer fest will be held from 6 – 11 pm outside The Tap Room in downtown Minot.
Admission is $25 for two tickets or $15 for one person.

For every $25, that pays for things like cat litter for 3 cats, it can cover the cost of a microchip for 1 pet or vaccines for a small dog.

