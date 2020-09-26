Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

SVUW hosts donation drive to help families stay afloat amid pandemic

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Local nonprofit agencies have found that more and more people are unable to pay their rent amid the pandemic.

That’s why the Souris Valley United Way in Minot is hosting a drive-thru donation drive at Aspire Credit Union this weekend.

They’re looking for household items like laundry and dish soap, cleaning products, paper towels and personal care items.

“Even if you can just stop by and give one item, you never know who’s in need, you never know what they’re in need of,” said Christy Miller, outreach specialist for the SVUW. “So bringing that one item these local nonprofits are asking for is going to help really fill that gap so that those people living on the edge of poverty are able to have that hand up.”

The event is Saturday, Sept. 26 from 12 to 2 p.m., and each vehicle that comes to drop off a donation will get a surprise envelope to win prizes like free entry to Berry Acres Pumpkin Patch or a free lunch.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

SVUW Donation Drive

Dickinson Backpacks

Friday, September 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Art Gallery

Airport Upgrades

New Food Truck

Free Masks

Talking about Suicide

Morton Co. Mitigation

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/25

Friday Forecast: cooler and breezy

furry friday sept 25

ndc sept 25

WDA Volleyball

WDA Boy's Soccer

Minot Boy's Tennis

Community Clean up

Handbags for Ethiopia

Hidden in the Dakotas: a KX News Town Hall

Beulah Volleyball

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss