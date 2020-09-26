SVUW hosts donation drive to help families stay afloat amid pandemic

Local nonprofit agencies have found that more and more people are unable to pay their rent amid the pandemic.

That’s why the Souris Valley United Way in Minot is hosting a drive-thru donation drive at Aspire Credit Union this weekend.



They’re looking for household items like laundry and dish soap, cleaning products, paper towels and personal care items.

“Even if you can just stop by and give one item, you never know who’s in need, you never know what they’re in need of,” said Christy Miller, outreach specialist for the SVUW. “So bringing that one item these local nonprofits are asking for is going to help really fill that gap so that those people living on the edge of poverty are able to have that hand up.”

The event is Saturday, Sept. 26 from 12 to 2 p.m., and each vehicle that comes to drop off a donation will get a surprise envelope to win prizes like free entry to Berry Acres Pumpkin Patch or a free lunch.