The Bismarck Police Department is reporting that an individual that barricaded himself in a 2500 block of East Broadway residence late Monday night, March 28, is in custody for an alleged aggravated assault that required a response from Bismarck Police and the West Dakota Special Weapons and Tactics Team.

According to the Bismarck Police Department, officers responded to the residence around 9:20 p.m. after a 34-year-old Bismarck man had been struck and injured with a claw hammer by a 32-year-old man also from Bismarck.

Police attempted to get the 32-year-old to exit the residence, but he refused and displayed a hammer and knife toward officers.

A search warrant and arrest warrant were issued for the man and West Dakota SWAT responded to serve the warrants.

Around 2:45 a.m., the 32-year-old exited the residence after a chemical irritant was used to get him outside.

The man has suffered self-inflicted wounds while he was barricaded inside the residence, and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The 34-year-old man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.

The 32-year-old remains in police custody and was arrested for aggravated assault and there were no injuries to officers on the scene.