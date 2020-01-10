SWAT team fatally shoots Bismarck man

A Bismarck man was fatally shot by a SWAT officer.

A 30-year-old Bismarck man who made threats and fired a gun out a house window is dead after being shot by a West Dakota SWAT officer.

According to the Bismarck Police Department, officers responded to the 100 block of Riverside Park Road around 10:00 PM Thursday night, after getting several 911 calls.

Officers evacuated nearby homes in the neighborhood and attempted to contact the subject.

Police say the man refused to come out and told officers he has numerous rounds of ammunition, could blow up the neighbor’s wall and had barricaded the door.

The SWAT team was brought in and an arrest warrant for the man was issued.

Police say a shot was heard inside the house; then the man fired a shot out a window with a pistol. SWAT officers shot back at the subject. He was then found dead inside the home.

The officers involved will be placed on administrative leave.

