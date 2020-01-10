Live Now
WATCH: Good Day Dakota

SWAT team fatally shoots Bismarck man

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A Bismarck man was fatally shot by a SWAT officer.

A 30-year-old Bismarck man who made threats and fired a gun out a house window is dead after being shot by a West Dakota SWAT officer.

According to the Bismarck Police Department, officers responded to the 100 block of Riverside Park Road around 10:00 PM Thursday night, after getting several 911 calls.

Officers evacuated nearby homes in the neighborhood and attempted to contact the subject.

Police say the man refused to come out and told officers he has numerous rounds of ammunition, could blow up the neighbor’s wall and had barricaded the door.

The SWAT team was brought in and an arrest warrant for the man was issued.

Police say a shot was heard inside the house; then the man fired a shot out a window with a pistol. SWAT officers shot back at the subject. He was then found dead inside the home.

The officers involved will be placed on administrative leave.

KX News will bring you updates on this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

High School Wrestling - Jan. 9

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Wrestling - Jan. 9"

Fire Follow-Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire Follow-Up"

Nate Humann

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nate Humann"

Legacy Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Wrestling"

Dickinson HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson HS Bball"

Thursday, January 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, January 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck Construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Construction"

Hwy 85 Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hwy 85 Crash"

New Town Bypass

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Town Bypass"

Watford City Surge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford City Surge"

Justin Weiss

Thumbnail for the video titled "Justin Weiss"

Heating Assistance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heating Assistance"

BBQ

Thumbnail for the video titled "BBQ"

House Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "House Fire"

Ross Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ross Fire"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/9"

Diabetes Prevention

Thumbnail for the video titled "Diabetes Prevention"

DPP Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "DPP Interview"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge