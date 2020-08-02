SWAT team called in for standoff in Mandan’s Lakewood Townhomes

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Early Sunday, Mandan Police called a SWAT team to Lakewood Townhomes, where a man had barricaded himself inside a bathroom before being forced out hours later by chemical agents.

A call was made at roughly 3:30 a.m. for a domestic dispute, which resulted in the arrest of the subject. Weapons were involved, according to Mandan Police Lieutenant Rick Widicker.

The SWAT team was at the scene, located in the 2900 block of 40th Ave SE, Mandan, until shortly after 10 a.m.

Widicker said charges are pending in the ongoing investigation, and more information will be made public as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/3

LIFE HACKS: DOLLAR TREE

NDC AUGUST 3

Monday's Forecast: Mostly sunny & dry

Top plays 8-2

Baseball

Robert One Minute 8-2

Capital A'Fair continues on

Parenting class

Allergic reaction to mosquito bites

Fake car seats

Paying off debt

Babe ruth baseball

SWAT team called

COVID-19 ND Watch 8-2

Baseball

Governor's Cup

Housing justice march

Williams County first COVID-19 death

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss