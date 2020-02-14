Sweetheart Serenades

Live Now
Sweethearts across the capital city were serenaded by a tuxedo-clad, a cappella ensemble this afternoon — the Bismarck State College Men’s Chorus.

They surprised several valentines with their voices, and of course, they didn’t leave without handing out roses.

The guys said the ensemble is just one big group of friends. They weren’t even a bit nervous about this performance.

“It’s something someone will never forget, and I think that’s really cool that we can come and do something that someone will never forget and they’ll always remember,” shared freshman Matthew Rader.

“We did have this elderly couple, we sang at their home, it was pretty sweet. It was a lot of fun and they were just a very cute couple,” said sophomore Matthew Masse.

They’ve been singing all day, from about 9 Friday morning until 6 p.m.

