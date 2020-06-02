Swimming pool experience may be a little different due to COVID-19

As active cases of COVID-19 begin to decline, many public pools are re-opening now.

The YMCA in Minot began allowing members to access to their indoor facility again Monday. To follow CDC guidelines, pools must space out deck layouts so that people are six feet apart, and make sure swimmers keep their social distance.

The new rules will also change how the YMCA offers swimming lessons this summer.

“We’re cutting back from having three groups of kids in the pool, which would have a capacity of 10 kids per class. So we could have a total of 30 kids, instead, we’re limiting it to two groups of kids. So a 10 kid capacity. Just to allow for more control,” said aquatics director, Bridger Hoffer.

Hoffer says instructors will always wear a mask while giving lessons. Classes begin on June 22.