Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Swimming pool experience may be a little different due to COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As active cases of COVID-19 begin to decline, many public pools are re-opening now.

The YMCA in Minot began allowing members to access to their indoor facility again Monday. To follow CDC guidelines, pools must space out deck layouts so that people are six feet apart, and make sure swimmers keep their social distance.

The new rules will also change how the YMCA offers swimming lessons this summer.

“We’re cutting back from having three groups of kids in the pool, which would have a capacity of 10 kids per class. So we could have a total of 30 kids, instead, we’re limiting it to two groups of kids. So a 10 kid capacity. Just to allow for more control,” said aquatics director, Bridger Hoffer.

Hoffer says instructors will always wear a mask while giving lessons. Classes begin on June 22.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/2"

MANDAN HOMICIDE

Thumbnail for the video titled "MANDAN HOMICIDE"

Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-2-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-2-20"

Robert One Minute 6-2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-2"

New Salem Track & Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem Track & Field"

Troy Olson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Troy Olson"

Peace in Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peace in Minot"

Canola Flea Beetle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Canola Flea Beetle"

Penny Sales Tax

Thumbnail for the video titled "Penny Sales Tax"

Fargo Cleaning Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fargo Cleaning Up"

Burleigh Sheriff's Deputies to GF

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burleigh Sheriff's Deputies to GF"

Monday, June 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, June 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Memorial Service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memorial Service"

Fenner Family Fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fenner Family Fundraiser"

Cankerworms Treatment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cankerworms Treatment"

Mandan Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Businesses"

Weekly Bikes Rides

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weekly Bikes Rides"

RV Sales Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "RV Sales Up"

Summer Theater

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Theater"

GSI Charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "GSI Charge"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge