T-N-T Hair Design in Williston holding prom dress donation drive

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

One Williston business is hoping to make prom extra special for students this year.

Now until the end of February, T-N-T Hair Design is asking for people in the community to donate new or lightly used prom dresses.

Gowns can be dropped off at the salon between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m.

The owner tells us her ultimate wish is that all girls have a great dress to go to prom in this year.

“There’s a lot of people in high school that this is a big major moment and, you know, a lot of it was taken away and so I’m hoping that this year we can make it extra special,” Terri Bachmeier said.

She says if you are not in the area but still want to help, you can mail dresses to the salon as well.

The salon is located at 310 Airport Road Suite 100.

For more information, click here.

