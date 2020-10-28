T-N-T Hair Design in Williston hosting coat drive

One business is hoping to keep people warm during North Dakota’s cold winter months.

T-N-T Hair Design in Williston is collecting coats, hats and gloves for those in need, and there is a lot to choose from.

One stylist says it has all been made possible through generous community donations.

“With the amount of coats and accessories that we do have ranging from sizes it shows that the community is aware and hopefully they will keep it going,” stylist Crystal Boxley said.

Boxley says you can bring in items between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.