MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, people looking for fresh fruits and veggies head to the Minot Farmer’s Market in Oak Park.

And on Thursdays this month, the market is hosting a Table Talk for visitors.

According to Urban Farmer, North Dakota on average has approximately 130 days between the last and first frost.

And as we approach the first frost dates, growers are starting to prepare their gardens for next year.

“One thing that’s really popular is check your soil levels so you want kind of nutrients and things are in there so that when you fertilize for the fall and in the spring, you know what your soil’s deficient in. And I think one of the best things about prepping now is that you can have a plan for next year,” said Jake Thrailkill, a master gardener.

If you want to prepare your garden for next year, Thrailkill says this is the time to do it.

And he has some tips to help you.

“Making sure that you get your nutrients and your different types of fertilizers and things into your garden. Cleaning things up. Now’s the time to work really hard at getting rid of those weeds that show up every year. And any type of plants some of them like garlic tulip, things like that you plant in the fall, so getting those ready to go for spring as well,” said Thrailkill.

Tomatoes are a popular homegrown plant, and they are relatively easy to grow.

However, growing them does come with issues.

“A really common one that we see a lot is blossom-end rot. So that is when the blossom-end, or bottom of the tomato, starts to look black and kind of gross. There’s a hard rot at the bottom. his occurs when there is not enough uptake of calcium,” said Emily How, a horticulture agent at the Ward County NDSU Extension Center.

Another common issue is cracking, where the inside of the tomato grows faster than the outside.

But, there are ways to try to prevent that from happening.

“Epsom salt is a really big myth, it doesn’t actually help. Really the only way that you can prevent it is to make sure that you’re mulching and irrigating your tomatoes properly. So making sure that you’re watering towards the root system of the tomato and not over the leaves,” said How.

She says soon growers should begin topping their tomato plant or pinching the blossoms because once the first frost is here, the tomato plants will stop producing.

The Table Talk for next Thursday will focus on musical connections.