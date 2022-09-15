MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Taco John’s locations all across the country are hosting a fundraiser for all of their local schools, including right here in North Dakota.

Thursday night, Preferred Restaurant Group will host its second community-wide fundraiser.

Anybody that wants Taco John’s tonight between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., 50% of total sales will go back to local schools and groups within the school district.

Preferred Restaurant Group’s Crunch for a Cause fundraiser will operate through all 15 Taco John’s in North Dakota, Montana, Illinois, and Missouri.

They say it’s important for people to invest in the community, especially in the schools.

“We’ve been doing fundraisers for years and we switched it up a little bit this year and we are doing fundraisers once a month and within that fundraiser we are not requiring people to say that they’re here with the group or show a flyer,” said Preferred Restaurant Group Public Relations Director, Wendy Larson.

Next month Preferred Restaurant Group and Slim Chickens in Minot will raise money for area schools as well.