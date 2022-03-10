People gathered at Spartan Firearms to raise money and honor those who serve our country on Thursday.

Hosted by Benchmark Mortgage, Take Aim 2022 organized and formed several teams to participate in a gun shooting competition.

Teams could either rent or bring their own equipment.

A raffle also took place.

Teams paid a fee to compete and all of the money raised goes toward the Veterans Step Up Foundation, which helps veterans claim their VA benefits and other assistance.

“This is by far the biggest event we’ve ever had since we started and it was all Benchmark, just stepped in and said we’d like to help your foundation,” said Charley Epperson, the president of the Veterans Step Up Foundation. “And we’re absolutely thrilled.”

“We help veterans every and this is our way to show that we actually care,” said Sarah Burckhard, branch manager at Benchmark Mortgage Minot. “And not just taking, but giving back.”

The event lasted until 8 p.m. Teams turned in their scorecards and had a social at 52 Pines in Minot.