MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A local company is offering an opportunity to give back to our military veterans and first responders.

Benchmark Mortgage is hosting its second annual Take Aim event.

This is a shooting competition for both individuals and groups, where participants compete to be the best at hitting four static targets with 20 rounds of ammunition.

More importantly, the money raised this year will be donated to the Minot Police Department K9 unit, to help provide new vests for the furry force members.

“We work with veterans every day,” said Benchmark Mortgage Branch Manager, Sarah Burckhard, “and this is our way of giving back to them. Veterans and first responders are a huge part of our business and a huge piece of our heart, and this is an easy way to give back and make an impact here locally.”

Additional money raised will be donated to Service Dogs for America, to sponsor a service dog for a local Veteran.